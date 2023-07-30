Karachi police arrest ‘murderer’ of teenage boy Faizan

KARACHI: The policemen from Paposh Nagar Investigation Unit arrested the ‘murderer’ of a 16-year-old boy Faizan who had succumbed to injuries three days after being attacked on July 18, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The 16-year-old Faizan got seriously injured after a shopkeeper opened fire at him on July 18 and he then succumbed to his wounds after three days of the incident.

CCTV footage of the scuffle and firing incident has also surfaced in which the wounded youth can be seen.

In a video statement, the accused shopkeeper Waseem confessed to opening fire at Faizan after a fight. He admitted that he fled after injuring Faizan who fought with him for misbehaving with his sister.

The accused first slapped the teenage boy and later fired bullets at him. The investigation officials said that Waseem fled from the scene after killing the teenager and turned off his mobile phone.

The investigation officials said that the murder weapon was also recovered after being spotted by the suspect. They added that Waseem is associated with a banned outfit.

A few days ago, progress was made on the investigation into the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) office Atiqur Rehman murder case as the ‘niece’ turned out to be the murderer.

A case was lodged at the Docks police station against the KPT officer murder case over the complaint of the slain man’s brother. It was stated that Atiqur Rehman was murdered by his niece using a sharp object.

It further stated that his elder brother was a resident of the Lalazar area. His brother alleged that Atiq was seriously wounded when his niece, Hiba, attacked him using a sharp object following a dispute. Later, Atiq succumbed to his wounds while receiving medical assistance.

Police officials said that the accused woman was arrested and shifted to the women’s police station. Police added that the slain man’s first wife had passed away and he tied the knot with another woman.

They said that the slain Atiq has three children with his first wife who are also living with him.