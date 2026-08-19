KARACHI: Three alleged dacoits were killed in a police encounter in Machar Colony, Karachi, within the jurisdiction of the Docks Police Station, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Syed Asad Raza said on Wednesday.

According to the DIG South, three suspects entered in a shop for a robbery, and police personnel deployed nearby received information about their presence.

When a police team reached the spot, the suspects opened fire on the officers. A police constable sustained a bullet injury to his finger during the exchange of fire.

In retaliatory fire, two alleged dacoits were killed on the spot, while a third suspect was arrested in an injured condition. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital, the DIG said.

One other person was also injured during the encounter. Police are currently determining whether the injured person was a dacoit or an ordinary citizen.

The police recovered weapons and a motorcycle from the possession of the three killed suspects, DIG Asad Raza added.

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