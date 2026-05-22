Karachi police expand investigation into fatal Seaview accident

Karachi police have intensified efforts to arrest the suspect involved in a fatal traffic collision at Seaview, six days after the incident claimed one life and left two others injured.

According to police officials, the South Investigation Police has requested permission from the Inspector General of Sindh Police to dispatch a special team to Balochistan, where the suspect is believed to have fled following the crash.

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Sources said a five-member investigation team has been proposed, comprising the case investigation officer, a sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector and two constables.

Police identified the suspect as Nauman Ali Hikmat, who allegedly escaped to Balochistan shortly after the incident.

The accident occurred on 14 May near Seaview when a speeding double-cabin vehicle reportedly collided with a car, resulting in the death of the driver and injuries to two other individuals.

The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Salman.

Police said the suspect initially sought help from friends after escaping from the accident site. After allegedly hiding the damaged vehicle, he reportedly went to a friend’s house in Defence Phase 7.

Investigations into the incident remain underway.