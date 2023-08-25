Karachi police fail to recover ‘abducted’ 4-year-old girl

KARACHI: The city police have failed to recover a 4-year-old girl Ayesha, who was abducted during August 14 celebrations at Karachi’s M.A Jinnah Road, ARY News reported on Friday.

Muhammad Asghar, a resident of Ramswami and a Rickshaw driver, said his 4-year-old daughter Ayesha went to Sindh Governor House for August 14 celebrations along with her family.

The victim’s father said that she was abducted from Karachi’s M.A Jinnah Road by an unidentified person. A first information report (FIR) was registered in this regard at Soldier Bazar police station on August 16.

However, the father said the police had failed to recover her daughter.

Earlier in July, three minor girls who were abducted were recovered from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi.

The minor girls were allegedly abducted from the premises of the police station Soldier Board on Monday. Police officials said that a case was registered under the abduction act at the Soldier Board police station.

The FIR stated that the three minor girls were abducted from Adam Square Soldier Market Number Two. The recovered minor girls include 12-year-old Noor, 14-year-old Ayesha, and 13-year-old Maheen.