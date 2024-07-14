Karachi police issue security plan for 9, 10 Muharram

KARACHI: Karachi Police have unveiled a comprehensive security plan to ensure the safety and security of the public during processions of 9th and 10th of Muharram, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, a total of 17,947 police officers will be deployed across the city during Muharram.

During 9 and 10 Muharram, a total of 1,049 processions will take place, while a total of 4,664 majalis will be held in Karachi.

Additionally, 987 traffic police officers and personnel will be on duty to maintain order and facilitate smooth traffic flow during the processions and majalis in the city.

Earlier in the day, the Peoples Bus Service announced the suspension of its operations on specific routes during 9 and 10 Muharram.

As per the announcement, the operations of Peoples Bus Service will remain suspended across Karachi, while the only route from Malir Halt to Super Highway will continue to operate during these days.