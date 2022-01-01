Karachi police party attacked in Layyah while transporting ‘criminal’

LAYYAH: A police party came under attack by armed men in Layyah when they were transporting a suspected criminal to the local court for getting his transit remand, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Unidentified armed men have attacked a police party from Karachi in Punjab’s Layyah city. The attackers tortured the cops and managed to flee from the scene along with the suspected criminal.

Police told the media that a case was registered against the suspect named Ramzan at S.I.T.E police station who was hiding in his native city Layyah for the last two years.

It emerged that Ramzan had been arrested by the officials of Azam Chowk police station in Layyah.

A four-member police party had reached Layyah for transporting Ramzan to Karachi following the approval of the Sindh police department.

Police officials detailed that the four-member team had been surrounded by armed men in different vehicles just after the Karachi police party came out of the police station along with Ramzan. They tortured the Karachi cops and released the in-custody suspect.

Karachi cops alleged nexus between the suspect and Layyah police as the four-member team was not given additional security.

Following the incident, the Karachi police team will register a case against the absconding suspect in Layyah.

Earlier in November, an in-custody suspected dacoit had been killed by the firing of his accomplices after a police party came under attack of dacoits in Lahore.

The personnel of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Kahna police station had been attacked by a group of dacoits in Lahore when they were taking one of their alleged accomplices.

The in-custody suspected dacoit named Adil was taken to Kahna Town’s Nagina Mazar to arrest his accomplices, said the CIA SP, adding that Adil had been arrested on the charges of dacoity and murder.

Police had responded to the dacoits’ attack and foiled it, however, the in-custody ‘dacoit’ got killed by his accomplices’ firing during the exchange of fire with the police officials.

