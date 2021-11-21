Police party attacked by dacoits in Lahore

LAHORE: An in-custody suspected dacoit was killed by the firing of his accomplices after a police party came under attack of dacoits in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The personnel of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Kahna police station were attacked by a group of dacoits in Lahore when they were taking one of their alleged accomplices.

The in-custody suspected dacoit named Adil was being taken to Kahna Town’s Nagina Mazar to arrest his accomplices, said the CIA SP, adding that Adil had been arrested on the charges of dacoity and murder.

Police responded to the dacoits’ attack and foiled it, however, the in-custody ‘dacoit’ got killed by his accomplices’ firing during the exchange of fire with the police officials.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that dacoits have looted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs34 million in the ‘biggest robbery of the current year’ in Lahore.

According to the details, armed robbers stormed into a house located in Lahore’s Johar Town and managed to escape after looting cash and gold ornaments worth Rs34 million.

The suspects looted Rs10million in cash, Rs10.96 million worth of gold ornaments, four diamond rings and expensive wristwatches.

The house members were also subjected to torture upon offering resistance.

The case of the biggest robbery has been registered on the complaint of the house owner.

