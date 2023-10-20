Over 300 detonators, fuses for bombs recovered from rickshaw in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Friday detained a Rickshaw driver in the SITE area of Karachi and recovered over 300 detonators and fuses for bombs from him, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the police said the rickshaw driver – now detained – was shifting the detonators and fuses for bombs to Baldia Town.

Quoting the driver, the Karachi police said the materials – which are used in bombs – came to Sohrab Goth from Hyderabad.

The police added that the house owner in Baldia Town, where the materials had to be delivered, fled while further investigation was underway.

Earlier in September, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police busted an online arms dealers’ gang operated from Malaysia.

The CTD arrested two suspected members of an online arms dealers gang during a raid in Karachi’s Korangi area. The CTD spokesperson said that the head of the gang namely Rashaan is operating the gang from Malaysia.

The arrested gang members including Faisal alias Kodu and Mohsin were involved in online smuggling weaponry from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar or Nowshera city to Karachi.

The CTD officials recovered 9mm pistol and stolen motorcycles from their possession.