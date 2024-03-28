Karachi police to probe DIG Azfar Mahesar’s son’s viral firing videos

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar ordered an inquiry after Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) East Azfar Mahesar’s son Asher’s aerial firing videos went viral on social media, ARY News reported.

Earlier, video footage showed DIG Azfar Mahesar’s son brandishing different kinds of weapons and resorting to aerial firing in several videos posted on social media.

Asher was seen in different locations, sometimes in a moving car, relentlessly conducting aerial firing.

Speaking to ARY News, Lanjar said that he has ordered Karachi police to do a forensic examination of the videos and initiate action against DIG Mahesar if he is found guilty in the case.

Soon after the videos circulated, Karachi police said that it had filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the matter.

According to police, some of the videos were old and were edited, however, an inquiry has still been initiated into the matter.

As many as 11 were injured in several parts of Karachi in aerial firing incidents on the new year 2024 eve.

In the wake of the New Year celebrations in the country, Karachi police had warned revellers that they would be charged with terrorism for aerial firing.

However, the police officials stated that the aerial firing injured a seven-year child in Bahadurabad, three at Five Star Chowrangi, two others at Seaview and one each in Liaquat Abad and North Nazimabad.