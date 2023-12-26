Religious party worker shot dead in ‘targeted attack’

KARACHI: A religious party worker was shot dead in what police described as a suspected targeted attack in Karachi’s Korangi area on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the police said the victim – identified as Saleem – was sitting at his workplace near Chamra Chowrangi in Korangi when armed pillion riders arrived there and opened indiscriminate firing on him and fled.

The police ruled out the possibility of a robbery bid, describing it as a suspected targeted attack. The police said they were investigating the case from all angles.

The investigation team found four bullet shells at the crime scene, noting that the pillion riders had put a fake number plate on the motorcycle.

The footage obtained, they said, is so substandard that the faces of the visitors are not clear. The victim is a resident of Chakwal while his son is also an active worker of the religious party.

Earlier in March 2023, a religious party worker Saleem Khatri was shot dead near Bilal colony Karachi by four suspects riding on bike.

The police said as per the initial investigation the deceased got six bullets in his body which resulted in his death.