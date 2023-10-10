Karachi school principal accused of harassment gets bail

Karachi school principal accused of harassing female students in Saudabad on Tuesday granted bail by a local court, ARY News reported.

Azam, the principal of a private school located at Karachi’s Saudabad was arrested by police on Monday for allegedly harassing female students.

The Karachi school principal was presented before the court of the Judicial Magistrate East. He was granted bail by the judicial magistrate Karachi East against a surety bond of Rs30,000.

It is to be noted that the headmaster was arrested on the complaint of a girl on Monday, who accused him of harassment at the school.

Similar to this incident, last month, Karachi police arrested a principal of a private school from Gulshan-e-Hadeed for allegedly sexually assaulting teachers and other staff members.

According to details, the police also recovered more than ‘25 obscene videos’ from the mobile phone principal – identified as Irfan, who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teachers and other staff members.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Hasan Sardar confirmed the development and said they had recovered more than ’25 obscene videos’ from the principal’s mobile phone while a case was registered against him.