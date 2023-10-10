32.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Karachi school principal accused of harassment gets bail

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Karachi school principal accused of harassing female students in Saudabad on Tuesday granted bail by a local court, ARY News reported. 

Azam, the principal of a private school located at Karachi’s Saudabad was arrested by police on Monday for allegedly harassing female students.

The Karachi school principal was presented before the court of the Judicial Magistrate East. He was granted bail by the judicial magistrate Karachi East against a surety bond of Rs30,000.

It is to be noted that the headmaster was arrested on the complaint of a girl on Monday, who accused him of harassment at the school.

Similar to this incident, last month, Karachi police arrested a principal of a private school from Gulshan-e-Hadeed for allegedly sexually assaulting teachers and other staff members.

Read more: Female principal files harassment case against clerk in Okara

According to details, the police also recovered more than ‘25 obscene videos’ from the mobile phone principal – identified as Irfan, who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teachers and other staff members.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Hasan Sardar confirmed the development and said they had recovered more than ’25 obscene videos’ from the principal’s mobile phone while a case was registered against him.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.