Karachi school scandal: Committee formed for affected students’ admission

KARACHI: A committee has been formed for the students who were affected by the emergence of leaked video scandal and arrest of its principal, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Additional Director Registration of Private Institutes directed the school in the surrounding areas to admit the students of the affected school.

The students will pay the same fee as they paid in their last school and if they face any difficulty in getting admission, the committee head will assist them.

Furthermore, the director revealed that the school which was sealed after the scandal was not registered.

Earlier today, the authorities sealed unregistered private school’s premises in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed following the emergence of a leaked video scandal and arrest of its principal.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Private Schools Qurban Ali Bhutto – who is heading a committee to probe the leaked video scandal – said that they will record the statements of people associated with the private school.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused school principal – identified as Irfan Ghafoor Memon – was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teachers and other staff members in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

The accused has demanded ‘capital punishment’ after the surfacing of a video scandal against him.

In his statement to ARY News, the arrested man namely Irfan claimed that he was embarrassed about his deed and not a single staffer of the school appeared in the videos.

However, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir confirmed that the women seen in the videos’ are affiliated with the school’s teaching staff.

Read More: Karachi: Police confirm teachers’ presence in leaked video scandal

SSP Malir Hasan Sardar said that the accused principal allegedly victimised female teaching staff and used to trap other females who came for the interviews.

SSP revealed that as many as 25 indecent videos of four different women – all recorded at different times – were found on the accused’s mobile phone.

He stated that the investigation was carried out from every possible angle, moreover, the statements of the school staff members will be recorded.

SSP Investigation Ali Mardan claimed that the three individuals who allegedly involved in this heinous crime, identified as Ali, Kashif, and Shakeel, are currently on the run.

Ali Mardan further revealed that the three accused had access to cameras and are also allegedly subjected to blackmail the victims, furthermore, one of the accused also deliberately leaked an indecent video of the victim.