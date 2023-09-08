Karachi: Security guards kill two after mistaking them for robbers

KARACHI: In a sorrowful incident, two persons including a woman were killed after security guards mistook them for robbers in Karachi’s Baldia Hub River Road, ARY News reported on Friday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Keamari told the media that the slain citizen was identified as Hanif, whereas, the killed woman appeared to be a passerby.

The police officer said that the slain citizen had filed cases against many people and he was himself facing trial in several cases.

The police officials said that Hanif reached Naval Colony for business purposes but he engaged in a verbal fight with someone there. He tried to run from the scene after a heated argument when the person next to him shouted that he is a robber.

The security guards at the main gate of the housing society heard the call and opened fire on Hanif, leaving him dead on the spot.

A woman was also killed in the security guards’ firing who was walking with her husband on the scene, however, he husband remained unhurt in the incident.

Police arrested three security guards who opened fire at the citizen and launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

In another firing incident today, two persons were killed and three wounded in FC Area Liaquatabad.

Police said that two families in a neighbourhood got into a heated argument over car parking which led to an armed clash in Liaquatabad. Two persons were killed and three got injured in the exchange of fire.

Police said that the neighbours had also engaged in a fight yesterday.

In May, two ‘innocent’ youths were killed by a mob on May 7 after mistaking them for robbers in Orangi Town.

Six policemen were arrested on charges of unintentionally killing an innocent citizen and causing injuries to two others in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area after mistaking them for robbers.