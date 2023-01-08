CM Murad directs Sindh IG to accelerate action against street criminals

KARACHI: Amid rising street crimes in Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has directed Inspector-General of Police (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon to accelerate action against street criminals in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, CM Murad Ali Shah directed IG Ghulam Nabi Memon to deploy Special Security Unit (SSU) and Reserve Police on the roads to support the district police in eliminating street criminals.

The chief minister further instructed Sindh IG to deploy the police officers at the hotspots and sensitive places and intensify police patrolling for vigilance.

He directed IG police to intensify the crackdown against repetitive/habitual street criminals and drug peddlers who have either been bailed out or at large. In case of any failure, CM Murad directed Ghulam Nabi Memon to transfer or remove the concerned SSP and SHOs.

The Sindh IG, at the directives of the Chief Minister, issued necessary instructions to the city police, SSU, and Reserve police for their mobility in the aid of the district police, Karachi.

Street crime data

The street crime data released by police showed deteriorated situation of law and order in Karachi with over 81,000 incidents in 2022.

ARY News obtained the street crime record of Karachi which stated that more than 81 incidents were reported this year. 52,000 motorcycles were stolen and snatched, whereas, 26,400 citizens were deprived of mobile phones.

More than 2,000 vehicles were stolen and snatched. The data also uncovered the poor performance of the police department in curbing crimes and recovering stolen or snatched assets.

According to the report, only 4,000 stolen assets were recovered including 2,900 motorcycles, 600 cars and 530 mobile phones.

