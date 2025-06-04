Woman, child found dead in Karachi’s Surjani Town, husband hospitalised

KARACHI: A tragic incident unfolded in the Surjani Town area of Karachi, where the bodies of a woman and her 10-year-old son were discovered inside their residence on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to SSP West, the woman’s husband, Faisal, was found injured at the scene and was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for treatment.

The house was locked from the inside when authorities arrived, raising strong suspicion of a domestic dispute turning violent.

Neighbours reported hearing arguments from the house before the incident, while initial investigations suggest the altercation may have led to the killings. The couple’s two daughters were also present in the home at the time.

Karachi Police stated that the daughters, in their statements, claimed they usually wake up between 10am and 11am, but on this day, they remained asleep until 4:30pm. Investigators suspect the girls may have been sedated.

Police have confirmed that the deceased were identified as 35-years-old Sana and her son, age between eight to ten, Muhammad Ali.

A blood-stained knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered from the crime scene. Statements from the daughters and nearby residents are being recorded as part of the investigation.

SSP West added that Faisal remains under medical supervision and will be taken into police custody for questioning once he is declared fit.

A formal case will be registered following the completion of initial inquiries. Police continue to investigate the case as a possible domestic violence incident.

