Karachi: Suspect in stepdaughter rape case arrested

TOP NEWS

KARACHI: Karachi police officials have arrested the prime suspect who allegedly raped his stepdaughter multiple times in the Zaman Town area, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police claimed to have arrested the prime suspect in the stepdaughter rape case. The prime suspect was identified as Haider Bakhsh.

Police added that the medical examination confirmed that the girl was raped.

READ: Margalla Hills rape case: Dr Sidra confesses to levelling false allegations

Police claimed that Haider Bukhsh confessed to raping his stepdaughter. They added that the prime suspect will also undergo a medical examination.

Yesterday, police registered a rape case over the complaint of a 23-year-old woman and her aunt.

The rape victim girl, who is a resident of Zaman Town, alleged that her stepfather was ‘sexually assaulting’ her for many years and was forcing her and her mother into ‘prostitution’. I have left the house due to the atrocities of the stepfather.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of children being raped have been reported frequently in the country.

Read more: 16-year-old girl allegedly raped by father in Pakpattan

Earlier in September 2020, a 40-year-old man had allegedly raped his 17-year-old stepdaughter in Gujranwala’s Pasban Colony.

According to the police, the teenage girl in her statement to the police had alleged that her stepfather, Gulzar, had raped her several times. A case had been registered against the suspect on a victim’s complaint.

