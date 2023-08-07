Karachi: Suspect in stepdaughter rape case arrested

KARACHI: Karachi police officials have arrested the prime suspect who allegedly raped his stepdaughter multiple times in the Zaman Town area, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police claimed to have arrested the prime suspect in the stepdaughter rape case. The prime suspect was identified as Haider Bakhsh.

Police added that the medical examination confirmed that the girl was raped.

READ: Margalla Hills rape case: Dr Sidra confesses to levelling false allegations



Police claimed that Haider Bukhsh confessed to raping his stepdaughter. They added that the prime suspect will also undergo a medical examination.

Yesterday, police registered a rape case over the complaint of a 23-year-old woman and her aunt.

The rape victim girl, who is a resident of Zaman Town, alleged that her stepfather was ‘sexually assaulting’ her for many years and was forcing her and her mother into ‘prostitution’. I have left the house due to the atrocities of the stepfather.