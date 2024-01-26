Suspected target killer of banned outfit arrested

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have arrested a ‘wanted’ target killer Maqsood Pathan said to be affiliated with a banned organisation, ARY News reported.

The PIB Colony police said that the arrested suspect is a key member of the banned organisation and was nominated in multiple terrorism cases. Maqsood Pathan was arrested in the murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement worker Asif in 2005.

The target killer was also arrested in 2014 by the Counter Terrorism Department in Rawalpindi. In 2017, Maqsood Pathan conspired to kill a builder along with Shahid aka Lado and 2 others.

Maqsood Pathan was declared a proclaimed offender in a case lodged at a police station in Hyderabad.

Recently, he made a robbery plan near Nazimabad but was nabbed by the police.

Earlier on Thursday, Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Karachi claimed to have killed a ‘notorious’ vehicle lifter in an encounter held at Baldia Town.

The AVLC Karachi intercepted an individual named Kamran alias Langra who was considered a ‘symbol of terrorism’ in Baldia Town locality in Karachi’s Keamari distinct. The suspect was killed in an encounter with the law enforcers.