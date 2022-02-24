Karachi: Suspects involved in robberies on Korangi Causeway arrested

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended two suspects of a gang that was allegedly involved in looting people on Karachi’s Korangi Causeway area, ARY News reported.

According to SSP Korangi, the suspects were arrested during a raid conducted by police and was involved in robbing more than 100 people at the Korangi causeway area of Karachi.

He further said that police also recovered two illegal weapons, eight stolen motorbikes, a mobile phone and currency worth Rs10,000.

A group of armed robbers last Sunday looted more than 100 citizens in Karachi’s Korangi Causeway area.

According to details, ten to 12 robbers reportedly set up a gridlock near Korangi Causeway and looted dozen of people who were stuck at the Causeway.

The robbers fled the scene after looting valuables from citizens. As per witnesses, police reached the crime scene 25 minutes after the robbery incident.

Street crimes are on the rise in Karachi as 11,000 snatching cases have been reported in the metropolis from January 1 to date.

