Karachi teenage boy killed in celebratory firing at wedding

KARACHI: A teenage boy died and two others sustained injuries when members of a groom restored to aerial firing during wedding ceremony in Karachi’s Keamari area on Friday, ARY News reported citing police.

The tragic incident occurred at a wedding ceremony in Keamari’s Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad, where firing left the 13-year-old boy dead and two others injured.

The police have reported that the groom along with his father fled the scene while the authorities arrested three suspects and are currently investigating. A search operation is also underway to apprehend the prime suspect.

The deceased boy and the injured individuals are reportedly related to the groom’s family, the police added. aerial firing wedding

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari Faisal Ali confirmed that three suspects have been taken into custody and said the groom and bride belong to the same community.

The police are facing difficulties in their investigation as the affected family is not cooperating with the authorities.

Earlier in a similar incident, a teenage girl lost her life after being hit by a bullet at a wedding event in Lahore.

The incident took place within the limits of Manawan police station where some people were aerial firing, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old girl.

The case had been registered against unknown suspects on the complaint of the victim’s father.