Karachi to get another NADRA mega centre

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has started construction of another mega centre in Karachi after a gap of five years, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the NADRA administration has started constructing fourth mega centre at Karachi’s University Road in a bid to facilitate the people of the port city.

Sources told ARY News that the NADRA had planned to establish a total of seven mega centers in the city. After District East, mega centers will also be built in Malir, Kemari.

Meanwhile, the officials have penned down a letter to NADRA headquarters for new recruitments for mega centre.

Earlier this month, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) extended the expiry date for Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) due to floods in various regions of the country.

According to a statement issued by NADRA the expiry date for CNICs, expiring in May 2022 has been extended to December 2022. The dates have been extended in flood-affected regions of Balochistan, Sukkur, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Citizens of the above-mentioned three regions can renew their CNICs until December 31, 2022.

 

