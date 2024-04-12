Karachi to receive heavy rain, thunderstorms this weekend

KARACHI: Due to the influence of a westerly wave, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain in Karachi this weekend [13-14 April], ARY News reported.

The Met Department predicted that the westerly winds will enter the western and southern regions of the country from today and will persist till 15th April.

A new series of western winds are affecting the upper regions of the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with rain with windstorms/thunderstorm expected in different parts of the region.

Meanwhile rainfall is expected in Jamshoro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, and other cities of Sindh.

Earlier, the PMD predicted heavy rains and thunderstorms in parts of the country during Eidul Fitr.

According to the Met Office, a westerly wave is likely to entre the upper parts of the country from April 10 followed by another strong westerly wave on April 12 that may grip most parts of the country on April 13 and persist till April 15.

The PMD forecasted a range of weather patterns across the country as Pakistanis prepare for Eidul Fitr festivities.

According to the Met Office, rains with thunderstorms are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand from April 10 to 15 with occasional gaps.

Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, and Kurram are also expected to receive heavy rains with occasional gaps from April 12 to April 15 with Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm from April 13 to 15.