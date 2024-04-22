Karachi traffic plan: Shahre Faisal to remain closed on Tuesday

KARACHI: Citing security concerns, the traffic police of Karachi announced the closure of both lanes of Shahre Faisal on Tuesday, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ahmed Nawaz, announced the closure of both tracks of Shahre Faisal from 3 pm to 5 pm due to security concerns.

The DIG Traffic of Karachi announced the complete closure of the road from the airport to PIDC.

Moreover, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Dr. Ziauddin Road will undergo closure from 3 to 5 PM.

Both tracks of MA Jinnah Road, crossing from Guru Mandir to Garden Chowk, will similarly be inaccessible during this period.

In light of these closures, commuters are advised to take alternative routes for traveling.

According to the notification, the public holiday has been announced because of the arrival of foreign dignitaries.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Presi­dent Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Pakistan for a three-day official visit.

The Iranian president reached the federal capital with his spouse, a high-level delegation of cabinet members and senior officials.

The Foreign Office (FO) said Raisi arrived at the Islamabad airport and was received by Housing Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu.

Shortly after reaching the country, the Iranian president arrived at the Prime Minister’s House where he was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He was also presented with a guard of honor.