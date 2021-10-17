Karachi transporters call immediate meeting to decide new hike in fares

KARACHI: The transporters in the port city have convened an urgent huddle of their unions to discuss the new fares of their tickets in the wake of the fuel price surge that saw petrol on the historic peak, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The joint transporter unions’ association has called in the meeting on Monday (tomorrow) to decide what will be the new fare hike.

Irshad Bukhari said the jacked up fuel prices have put transporters in a very difficult situation. He said either government withdraws the price revision or see the transporters factor in the new cost into the fare they charge their passengers.

Lahore transporters hike fares up to 20% following petrol ‘bomb’

Pertinent to note that today, following the surge in petrol prices to a historic high, the intercity transporters in Lahore have hiked tickets in response as well by 15- to -20 per cent.

The Lahore to Karachi fares from the bus have been jacked Rs200 to now Rs3,800, the union announces new rates following petrol prices climbing to Rs137.7 per litre on October 16.

Lahore to Peshawar commute will cost passengers Rs1,600 after a hike of Rs100.

The same way, Lahore to Faisalabad fares have been up by Rs100 as well to now stand at Rs730 a seat. The Multan fares have been jacked to Rs1,230.

Other fares to have seen hikes are, Lahore to Khanewal (now Rs1,100) and Lahore to Hyderabad (now Rs3,600).

There’s spin over petrol prices as if we live on another planet, Fawad says

Earlier today, Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that there has been such propaganda on petrol price surge as if we are from a separate planet, referring to the three-year high surge in Brent crude prices, to $85/barrel, translating to historic high petrol price of Rs137.70 a litre in Pakistan.

