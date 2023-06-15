28.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 16, 2023
- Advertisement -

Karachi: Two dacoits killed in police encounter

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Two suspects shot dead in an alleged police encounter in North Nazimabad, Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the dacoits were fleeing after looting a man near Abdullah college North Nazimabad but police killed both of them in the encounter.

The police officials said that a citizen was also injured during the encounter. He was shot in the leg but he is safe now.

Earlier, a Karachi citizen was murdered by muggers for resisting robbery in Korangi’s Kallu Chowk on Wednesday.

Police told the media that six dacoits surrounded a citizen in Korangi’s Kallu Chowk. The citizen tried to resist the muggers who later opened fire at him.

Read more: Citizen killed by muggers for resisting robbery in Karachi’s Korangi

The police officials said that the citizen namely Azhar Hussain received one bullet in his chest and others in his legs.

Following the firing incident, Madadgar 15 officials immediately rushed to the scene. In the exchange of fire, two alleged dacoits were arrested in wounded condition and others managed to flee from the scene.

In April, Karachi citizens apprehended two suspected street criminals near the Ayesha Manzil roundabout.

The suspects were allegedly attempting to rob a civilian at an ATM booth in the locality of Ayesha Manzil when they were caught by the locals.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.