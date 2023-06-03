31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Woman, accomplice arrested for ‘supplying drugs’ to varsities’ students

Salman Lodhi
Salman Lodhi
Salman Lodhi serves as crime reporter for ARY News Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Saturday arrested a woman and her accomplice for allegedly supplying drugs to students of universities in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police conducted an operation in Korangi Industrial area and arrested a woman and her accomplice for “supplying drugs to students of universities”.

In a statement, the police said that woman was also previously arrested in four different cases. Meanwhile, her accomplice was also jailed previously in six cases.

During the raid, the police recovered two kilogramme of hashish and ice and Rs130,000 from the possession of the arrested suspects. “The woman used students for selling drugs in the universities,” they added.

Earlier in January, Karachi police claimed to have arrested a female drug dealer in the city’s Keamari area.

As per details, a female drug dealer named Nadia was arrested from Keamari Town and 3kg of hashish was also recovered from her custody.

In the initial interrogation, the arrested female confessed to supplying drugs in Keamari and other areas of the port city.

Meanwhile, raids are being conducted for the arrest of accomplices of the female drug dealer, the sources within Karachi police said.

 

