Karachi police recover woman lured with a job offer from detention

Karachi police in a raid at a house in Karachi recovered a woman, who was lured with a job offer, from illegal confinement on Saturday.

According to SSP East Dr Farrukh, a police party lured the mother of two to a job offer and made her hostage in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 3-A.

According to police, the woman was lured to a job offer through social media and when she reached the location, she was detained by the accused.

The woman was tortured during her illegal confinement and after a call from the woman, the police team raided the house and recovered her along with four other women and two men, the SSP East said.

The police investigation into the incident was underway.

Read more: Woman gang-raped after being lured with a job offer

Earlier in March 2022, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by several men after being called for a job in Lahore.

The matter came to light after the girl approached the police and got a case registered, claiming that she had to Lahore for a job and was allegedly gang-raped in the Lahore hotel.

She said that the Garden Police Station, Lahore registered the case after 20 days of the incident.