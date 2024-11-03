web analytics
Karachi woman shot, wounded inside car near Seaview

A woman was injured in a firing incident inside a car near Seaview, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting police officials.

According to details, the incident took place inside a vehicle, with preliminary investigations indicating that the woman, identified as 39-year-old Iram, was with friends at the time.

Initial information suggests that the gun discharged accidentally, leading to the injury.

The police have taken a suspect named Umar into custody and have seized both the vehicle and the weapon involved. Investigations are underway, with authorities examining all aspects of the incident.

Read more: Karachi: Two killed, five injured in separate firing incidents

Last month, CCTV footage of the firing incident emerged showing two armed men opening fire leaving one dead, and four injured before fleeing from the scene.

A firing incident at a shop was reported near Karachi’s Abul Hassan Isphani Road, in which an individual was killed while four others sustained injuries.

As per the CCTV footage, the four unidentified armed accused arrived at the scene on two bikes, two suspects – wearing caps and helmet – went towards the shop and opened fire.

