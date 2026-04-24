KARACHI: Another alarming incident of digital currency robbery has surfaced in the port city, where a young man was allegedly abducted for a short period and robbed near the airport, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the victim said that he had left his residence in Gulistan-e-Jauhar in an online taxi to travel to Karachi airport. The driver stopped at a fuel station near the airport to refuel, after which the situation took a dramatic turn.

The victim stated that a short distance from the petrol pump, four armed men intercepted the vehicle and forced him into their car at gunpoint. The suspects allegedly accused him of hitting a senior police officer’s vehicle, using the claim as a pretext to detain him.

He was then driven around for more than an hour, during which the assailants subjected him to violence and coerced him into transferring funds from his digital account. A total of $8,600 was withdrawn during the ordeal.

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In addition to the digital funds, the suspects also snatched his mobile phone, laptop, and other valuables.

After the assault, the suspects abandoned the victim in the Korangi area of Karachi and fled the scene.

The affected citizen later reached the Airport Police Station to lodge a complaint. Police officials confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been initiated.