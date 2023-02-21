Karachiites can’t drive open letter cars anymore

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to launch massive action against vehicles that are not registered, without original number plates, or are running on open letters as part of the security measures following the devastating attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) last week, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Excise Minister Mukesh Chawla and CM’s aide Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that the government had given all such vehicle owners one week to get their registration in order after which their vehicles would be seized.

Memon said that the government has also barred showroom owners from selling unregistered vehicles, adding that if a vehicle is caught in a crime, the showroom owner will be held in the investigation.

He further said that displaying weapons would be banned from February 28 and announced the registration of case against them. Memon also urged citizens to report those carrying weapons.

It is pertinent to mention here that three terrorists were killed and five law enforcers were martyred while 18 others, mostly police and Rangers’ personnel injured in the attack on Karachi police chief (KPO) office.

A case was also registered under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

