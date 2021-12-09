Karachi’s Green Line bus service route, fares: All you need to know

KARACHI: Karachiites are all set to get first modern transport system for their daily commute as Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit service tomorrow (Friday), ARY News reported.

The Green Line bus service will begin its trial operation from Friday and will be opened to the general public from December 25. This was announced by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar.

The route and stations

The bus service will start from KESC Powerhouse Chowrangi in Surjani Town and terminate at Municipal park after passing through Nagan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad and Gurumandir, with 25 stations along its route. The bus service will cater to 300,000 passengers on a daily basis.

The 80 buses will be operated by 200 drivers who have completed their training.

Around 22 stations between Surjani Town and Numaish Chowrangi have been completed. Another three stations to extend the service to Municipal Park are yet to be constructed.

Ticket prices

The government has yet to announce the ticket prices for the Green Line BRT project. However, according to experts, the government will set Rs15 minimum and Rs55 maximum prices for bus service.

Delays

The Green Line project has suffered several hiccups over the years since its groundbreaking in February 2016 by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Karachi citizen’s wait for a modern transport system is almost over. PM @ImranKhanPTI coming to karachi friday to launch the trial operations. This video gives you a sneak peak intp what the greenline operation will look like pic.twitter.com/uENoGuojhM — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 8, 2021

The project was originally estimated to get completed within a year with an estimated cost of Rs16.85 billion funded by the federal government.

However, it took more than five years and Rs35bn to finish and years of frustration, stress and painful experiences of hundreds of thousands of Karachiites.

Inside the Green Line buses in Karachi! The first trial run has been conducted today, and PM Imran Khan will inaugurate it soon. #PTIOwnsKarachi pic.twitter.com/ZCtJG4Az5s — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 4, 2021

The Green Line project

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 22 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also constructed at Numaish intersection.

The construction work on Phase-I of the project was started in 2016.

