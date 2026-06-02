Karan Johar is currently the talk of the town after a major reshuffle on his Instagram following list, where he unfollowed several prominent Bollywood celebrities but continued to follow Pakistani stars.

The filmmaker recently removed a number of A-list names from his following list, including close friends and industry colleagues such as Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and several others.

The sudden change quickly went viral, with fans speculating about the reason behind the move.

However, what caught even more attention online was that Karan Johar continues to follow several Pakistani celebrities, including Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar and Imran Abbas despite the broader unfollowing spree.

This detail fueled further curiosity and debate across social media platforms among his Indian fans.

Last week, the filmmaker even clarified his move saying it was part of a “digital detox” aimed at reducing time spent on social media.

“It’s a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!!” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

He further urged people not to sensationalize the matter, adding that the cleanup should not be treated as major news.

“This can’t be national news for God’s sake… please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant,” he added.