Kate Winslet’s ‘Mare of Easttown’ inspires Kareena Kapoor’s new project

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Kapoor Khan revealed she is inspired by Hollywood star Kate Winslet’s character from the series ‘Mare of Easttown‘ in her upcoming film.

Speaking with US news agency Variety, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed she will play a detective and a mother in the film, referred to as ‘The Buckingham Murders‘, like Kate Winslet’s character Mare Sheehan in ‘Mare of Easttown‘.

The ‘Ra.One‘ star said she was dying to sink her teeth into the role in director Hansal Mehta’s film.

“I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do. So we’ve moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that. It’s the first time that I’ve dabbled in that,” she said.

It is pertinent to Kate Winslet bagged the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Award at the 73rd Emmy Awards in 2021 for her performance in the show.

On the acting front, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming movies are the thriller ‘Suspect X‘, which is a live adaptation of the novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X‘, and the comedy ‘The Crew‘ with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in leading roles.

