Kate breaks silence on Emma Watson’s stunning royal photos

Prince William rubbed shoulders with A-list stars Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch as he joined them in London to mark a historic ten-year anniversary of worldwide conservation efforts.

The Prince of Wales took to the stage at a special business forum, hosted by United for Wildlife, a key programme under The Royal Foundation, as part of the current London Climate Action Week. The engagement commemorated the one-year anniversary of the pioneering Buckingham Palace Declaration that brought together key players from the global transportation and financial sector to effectively close illegal wildlife trafficking corridors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson)

Afterwards, the joint Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales published striking behind-the-scenes images from the engaging panel, showing Prince William alongside Watson and Cumberbatch as they conferred with leading minds in business and technology from around the world.

Soothing His Environmental Anxiety

Speaking on the panel, the heir to the British throne spoke intimately about how he personally cherishes the climate-conscious efforts that he leads – most notably his Earthshot Prize which he launched in 2020.

Discussing the gargantuan task of tackling climate change, Prince William disclosed how he uses his environmental activism to keep his own personal anxieties in check.

He went on to reveal the Prince said he relied on the Prize to “help keep my environmental anxiety at bay” and “helps me sleep at night”. “Because I can see what’s happening, and I do really truly believe that green, sustainable transitions are actually a possibility, so it is possible to bring the good back around,” the Prince revealed.

A United Royal Front

Accompanying the snap, the shared update from the joint Royal account noted the future plan of the conservation initiative:

“Ten years ago, United for Wildlife’s Buckingham Palace Declaration united the global transport industry to shut down trafficking routes for the illegal wildlife trade. Today at London Climate Action Week, @unitedforwildlife are setting the course for the years ahead.”

It concluded with a highlight of the efforts: “driving bold innovation, forging public-private partnerships and embracing technological advancement for wildlife to be at the heart of everything.”