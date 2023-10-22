KE staffers ‘abducted, tortured by PMT mafia’ in Karachi’s Surjani

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) staffers have been ‘abducted and tortured by PMT mafia’ in Karachi’s Surjani Town area during on anti-power theft operation on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The K-Electric (KE) spokesperson said that staffers were abducted by ‘PMT mafia’ at gunpoint in the Surjani Town Sector 1/10 area who reached there to cut illegal power connections.

The mafia members including Balach, Sabir and their accomplices tortured the KE staffers. The power company condemned the incident and said that a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the accused.

In September, unidentified assailants opened fire at K-Electric staffers during an anti-power theft drive in the Surjani Town area of Karachi.

The KE spokesperson said in a statement that the staffers were busy removing kundas (illegal electricity connections) in Surjani Town’s Sector 10/1 when unidentified assailants opened fire at them.

All staffers remained unhurt in the gun attack due to timely precautionary steps. The spokesperson said that the kunda mafia was involved in stealing more than 30,000 units of electricity.

The company had lodged a First Investigation Report (FIR) at the concerned police station and nominated nine persons.

A Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) union councillor was also shot dead during a brawl over Kunda (illegal electricity connections) in Sector 4C of Karachi’s Surjani Town last month.

The deceased identified as Mohammad Habib was a ward councillor of JI. JI Karachi President Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that Habib had gone for a meeting after he was informed of an illegal electricity connection.

He was gunned down as soon as he left the meeting, he alleged. Rehman further said that the Kunda mafia had the backing of the PPP. The JI Karachi chief demanded IG Police to take notice and arrest the culprits and their handlers.