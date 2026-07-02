Ketan Agarwal case: Pune police reveals gruesome details

Pune Police revealed more details in the Ketan Agarwal murder case.

On Thursday, Pune police took the accused, Siya Goyal, to the locations where the officers believed that she used to rehearse the alleged murder of her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal. The visit was part of the ongoing investigation into the high-profile case, with officials reconstructing the sequence of events to verify evidence and statements made during questioning.

According to police, Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary allegedly practised the act of pushing Ketan from an elevated location before carrying out the fatal act at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

Investigators suspected the crime was well-planned, along with the selection of the crime spot in advance. Police are also looking into digital evidence, including phone records and other forensic material, as part of the probe.

Authorities have also sought permission to conduct lie-detector tests on the accused to verify key aspects of the investigation.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to allegations of meticulous planning and premeditation. Police say the investigation is continuing, and additional evidence is being collected before filing the charge sheet.