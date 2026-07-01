Ketan Agarwal murder case: New Cafe video shows Siya Goyal, Chetan plotting at night

Pune Police have recovered another CCTV clip in the Ketan Agarwal murder case. The footage allegedly shows accused fiance Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary meeting at a Pune cafe at night, just before the 25-year-old was pushed to his death from Lohagad Fort on June 18, 2026.

The Cafe Meeting: ‘Final Planning Session’ Alleged By Police

According to Pune Rural Police, the duo met at a cafe in Pune’s Lullanagar area on June 17, 2026, one day before the murder.

CCTV reportedly shows them arriving together around 4:35 PM, placing an order, and sitting at a table for nearly an hour.

Investigators allege this was where they discussed how to carry out the killing and identified spots on Lohagad Fort from where Ketan could be pushed. Police also claim they used YouTube videos and digital maps during the meeting to study the fort’s terrain.

What Happened Next At Lohagad Fort

The next day, June 18, Siya took Ketan to Lohagad Fort while Chetan followed separately on the 3-4 hour trek. Police allege the pair pushed him from behind into a gorge and later told his family it was an accidental slip.

This wasn’t the first attempt. Police say Siya had tried to bring Ketan to the fort multiple times before, including May 31, June 4, and June 14. During the June 14 visit, she allegedly tried to push him, but he held onto a bush. She claimed it was to save him from a snake.

Digital Trail: 2000+ Calls, Secret Signal, Deleted Chats

The cafe video adds to what police call a “calculated” plot. Investigators say Siya and Chetan exchanged 2,004 calls over 6 months totaling 238 hours.

A 34-minute ‘secret call’ 34 minutes before the murder is being treated as the final go-ahead. Police also allege they researched murder methods online, used a pre-planned hand signal, and tried to destroy evidence.

Current Status Of The Case

Both Siya, 20, and Chetan have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. A Pune court extended their police custody till July 3, 2026 as the probe continues.

Police say the motive was to remove Ketan as an obstacle to their relationship. Siya and Ketan were engaged on Feb 19 and were to marry later this year, but police allege she had been in a relationship with Chetan since October 2025.

People Also Ask

What does the new cafe video show? CCTV from June 17, 2026 allegedly shows Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary meeting at a Pune cafe to plan Ketan’s murder.

How did Ketan Agarwal die? Police allege he was pushed from Lohagad Fort on June 18, 2026, after being taken there by his fiance.

Note: The allegations are based on Pune Rural Police’s investigation and are yet to be tested in court. The accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.