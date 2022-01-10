Monday, January 10, 2022
Reuters

Key winners of the 2022 Golden Globe awards

test

The annual Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Sunday at a private ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Longtime broadcaster NBC opted not to televise this year’s show after complaints about a lack of diversity and questionable ethics policies by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that chooses the winners. The HFPA said it has taken steps to address concerns.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

MOVIES

BEST DRAMA:The Power of the Dog

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL:West Side Story

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA: Will Smith, “King Richard

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA: Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL: “Andrew Garfield,” “Tick, Tick… Boom!

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL: Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

BEST DIRECTOR: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

BEST ANIMATED FILM: “Encanto

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM:Drive My Car

TELEVISION

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES:Succession

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES: “Hacks”

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA: Mj Rodriguez, “Pose

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES:The Underground Railroad

