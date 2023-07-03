Khadija Shah’s remand extended in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of Khadija Shah in the Askari Tower attack case, ARY News reported.

Ms. Shah was presented before the ATC judge after his judicial remand expired today. The court while extending her judicial remand for 14 more days, ordered police to file a challan of the case.

Khadija, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter, is currently in jail on judicial remand.

The daughter of the former finance minister was granted consular access at the request of US as she is holding dual nationality.

Earlier this month, a US delegation met Khadija in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Sources told ARY News that the US delegation met Khadija in Kot Lakhpat Jail and reviewed the legal options for her release.