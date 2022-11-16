Khawaja Asif rebuffs rumours of ‘amendments’ in Pakistan Army Act

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has rebuffed rumours of ‘amendments’ in the Pakistan Army Act (PAA), saying that media hype over amendments was uncalled for, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the defence minister wrote: “The government is not considering any major changes in the Pakistan Army Act.”

He noted that the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) had demanded review of relevant clauses of PAA in its judgement in CP 39/2019 which shall be complied with in due course.

Media hype over amendments in Pakistan Army Act is uncalled for. Government is not considering any major changes in the said Act. SCP had demanded review of relevant clauses of PAA in its judgement in CP 39/2019 which shall be complied with in due course. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) November 16, 2022

Earlier on November 15, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rejected the rumours about a deadlock on the shortlisted names’ and the exact time of the appointment process for the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

While talking to journalists outside the Parliament House building, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was questioned about the rumoured deadlock on the COAS name between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

To this, Asif responded, “How can a deadlock be created without even starting the consultation process for the appointment of new COAS?” He added that consultations for the COAS appointment will be held after November 18 or 19.

He further clarified that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has no favourite name for the COAS appointment. Asif said that consultations will only be held on the shortlisted names forwarded to the federal government by the Pakistan Army.

“Pakistan Army has not yet sent the shortlisted names for the army chief’s appointment.”

