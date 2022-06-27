Khursheed Shah tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources, the federal minister has contracted the novel coronavirus after which he has quarantined himself.

Sources told ARY News that Khursheed Shah was suffering from fever and cough since last night. The minister’s test was carried out today which came back positive, they added.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 positivity ratio in Karachi has reached an alarming level of 22.65 percent, the highest in the country.

According to details shared by the health department, the positivity ratio in Karachi soared to 22.65 pc in the last 24 hours, followed by Muzzafarabad with 6.25 pc and Abbottabad with 4.17pc.

In addition, Islamabad’s was recorded as 2.31pc while Peshawar’s was 3.32pc. Cities including Quetta, Skardu, Swabi, Bannu, Multan, and Jhelum reported no COVID cases in past 24 hours, say the health department.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday made it mandatory for all passengers to wear face masks on all domestic flights, railways, and public transport.

The NCOC order came after the country witnessed uptick in the coronavirus infection rate.

