Khurshid Shah says five names shortlisted for caretaker PM

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khurshid Shah said that five names have been shortlisted for the caretaker Prime Minister (PM), ARY News reported.

As per details, the PPP leader said that a member of a political party cannot become caretaker prime minister, he said he has no information about who came forward with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s name as a caretaker prime minister.

Khurshid Shah reveal that it has been decided that assemblies will be dissolved on August 9. The caretaker prime minister will be able to continue working on the elected government’s projects, but he cannot work on or launch new projects, he added.

Furthermore, he said that the final decision will be made by the PDM as stated by the JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

It is pertinent to mention here that report started making rounds that Ishaq Dar is likely to become caretaker prime minister (PM) as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) becomes active to convince coalition parties in this regard.

Ishaq Dar is the current finance minister and is considered to be a close ally of the former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

However, the ruling coalition parties, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) had rejected to receive any suggestions from PML-N regarding Ishaq Dar for caretaker prime minister’s (PM) slot.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led JUI-F and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led PPP rejected such reports regarding their agreement on appointing Ishaq Dar as the caretaker PM.

On the other hand, Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar that he will accept any decision the leadership takes about the caretaker Prime Minister

Dar said that the discussion regarding the caretaker prime minister is premature at this time. The coalition government and PDM will decide on the caretaker premier, he added.

The finance minister said that without increasing the powers of the caretaker prime minister the country cannot run but the caretaker government needs 90 days instead of 60 days.