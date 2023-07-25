Caretaker PM: Rana Sanaullah irked at criticism on Ishaq Dar’s name

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has expressed outrage over the criticism on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s name for the caretaker prime minister’s (PM) slot, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that no one should launch criticism on Ishaq Dar’s name being taken for the caretaker PM’s slot.

He said that recommendations are being given to appoint a politician on the caretaker premier’s slot then the names of politicians would be suggested.

Sanaullah, however, clarified that PML-N and other political parties have not taken a decision about the caretaker premier so far but they are only recommendations being considered.

Yesterday, PML-N central leader Khawaja Asif ruled out the possibility of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar becoming a caretaker prime minister (PM).

While talking to a private news channel, Khawaja Asif said a caretaker PM plays the role of an umpire in a caretaker set-up. He added that Ishaq Dar’s name was not considered for the caretaker PM’s slot on any platform.

He added that the federal government did not even give any hint at appointing Dar as the caretaker premier. “The report was actually leaked by a reputed journalist in the media.”

“I personally wish to see Dar as the caretaker premier. It come to my knowledge that objections are being raised for considering Dar.”

The defence minister admitted that objections will definitely be raised if the caretaker premier is appointed from the ruling party.

To a question, Asif said that Nawaz Sharif will definitely return to the country soon. However, he did not mention a specific time for Sharif’s return.

Dar’s comments

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar had reacted to reports claiming that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was considering proposing his name for caretaker prime minister (PM).

Speaking to a private news channel, the finance minister said that it would be “premature” to comment on it, adding that he did not believe in pursuing or desiring any office.

“The nation’s time should not be wasted by having the caretaker government be bogged down solely in day-to-day operations,” Dar added.