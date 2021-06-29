KP announces summer vacation for schools

PESHAWAR: After Punjab, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday announced summer vacation for schools in the province from July 1, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Elementary and Secondary Education Department, all government schools in the province will remain closed between July 1 and July 11 for students of kindergarten to class 8.

Meanwhile, students of grades 9-12 will continue their classes for preparation of their board exams.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Monday month-long summer vacations for schools in the province.

Read More: SUMMER VACATION IN PUNJAB SCHOOLS ANNOUNCED

Taking to Twitter, the minister announced that summer vacation in all Punjab schools will start from July 1, 2021.

“Summer vacation for Schools of Punjab to start July 1st, 2021 till August 1st, 2021,” he announced in a tweet.

The education minister also requested all children and their families follow SOPs issued by the government during vacations. “In these times of vacation, my request to all the children and their families is to follow SOPs issued by the government.”

Read More: FEDERAL GOVT PROMOTES STUDENTS WITHOUT EXAMINATIONS

The federal education ministry on Tuesday announced to promote students of federal government schools from grade one to seven without exams.

A notification was also issued by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) in this connection.

Furthermore, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) also announced summer vacations in government schools.