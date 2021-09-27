Kidney Hills plots case: Accused pleads guilty, opts for Rs5.3m plea bargain

ISLAMABAD: A co-accused in the Kidney Hills plots case against PPP leader Saleem Mandviwala and former PIA managing director Aijaz Haroon has entered into a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), reported ARY News.

Owais Mateen pleaded guilty to opening a benami account during investigation, according to the corruption watchdog. He agreed to return Rs3.5 million worth of ill-gotten funds he had received.

Haroon is alleged to have transferred the proceeds from alleged illegal sale of government plots into fake bank accounts, the bureau said. The ill-gotten money was concealed in different accounts, it added.

This is a second such recovery through a plea bargain in the case. On August 30, NAB had made Rs16.2 million worth of recovery through a plea bargain in the reference.

Azhar Hussain Mughal confessed to his crime and returned Rs16.2 million to NAB.

The national graft buster is expected to file a supplementary reference in the case.