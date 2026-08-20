King Charles has reportedly welcomed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to move back to the U.K. with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to PEOPLE, the monarch was informed about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plans to several days before the news was made public.

Harry and Meghan are preparing to return to Britain after six years in California, bringing their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, with them.

The family is expected to establish a private, non-royal home base in the U.K., while Archie and Lilibet are set to begin school there next month.

King Charles welcomes family’s return

According to PEOPLE, King Charles learned about the Sussexes’ plans on Sunday and welcomes the opportunity to spend more time with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren in a private capacity.

However, the move will not change Harry and Meghan’s status within the royal family.

The couple will remain private individuals and non-working members of the royal family, consistent with the arrangements made when they stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Harry is not expected to resume official royal duties following the family’s return.

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Sussexes to keep their U.S. and Portugal homes

Although Harry and Meghan are establishing a base in Britain, they are not giving up their existing homes.

The couple will retain their Montecito, California, residence as well as their vacation property in Portugal.

The location of their new U.K. home and the school Archie and Lilibet will attend is being kept private.

The arrangement will allow the Sussexes to continue their independent professional lives while giving Harry greater access to his family and charitable connections in Britain.

Recent reunion marked turning point

The announcement comes only weeks after Harry and Meghan reunited with King Charles during a rare family meeting at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

The couple brought Archie and Lilibet to the meeting, marking the first time Charles had seen his two youngest grandchildren in more than four years.

Queen Camilla was also present for the reunion.