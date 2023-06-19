KMC Municipal Commissioner removed

KARACHI: Syed Shujaat Hussain, Municipal Commissioner (MC) of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has been removed from the post after Murtaza Wahab took oath as Karachi Mayor, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Afzal Zaidi has replaced Syed Shujaat Hussain as Municipal Commissioner (MC) of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Shujaat Hussain was posted at the request of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) backed Karachi Administrator Dr Saif ur Rehman.

It is pertinent to mention here that Afzal Zaidi has served as KMC MC during administration of Murtaza Wahab.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab took oath as Karachi mayor in a ceremony.

Election Commissioner (EC) Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan administered the oath to Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad.

The ceremony was attended by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP local government (LG) representatives and others.

Outgoing Karachi Administrator Saif-ur-Rehman handed over a symbolic key of the city to Mayor Murtaza Wahab today.

After taking oath, Mayor Murtaza Wahab told journalists that Karachi citizens have chosen Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the LG polls. He vowed that PPP will be loyal to the metropolis and serve the Karachiites indiscriminately besides eliminating the politics of hatred.

He vowed that PPP’s UC chairmen will serve the Karachiites and they will bring a positive change to the metropolis.