KMC removes senior director Karachi Zoo after death of rare white lion

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has removed a senior director of Karachi Zoo and Safari Park over his alleged negligence in providing treatment to a rare white lion that resulted in its death, ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter written to the provincial local government department, the KMC said that Senior Director Zoo and Safari Khalid Hashmi has been removed from his post and is being directed to report to the local government department.

He has been replaced by Mansoor Qazi.

While explaining the reasons behind his removal in the letter, the KMC said that he was relieved from the post over numerous complaints of maladministration, financial misconduct, and poor maintenance of animals at Karachi zoo.

It further said that a rare white lion died on November 23 at Karachi Zoo and it is alleged that the animal was not provided due medical attention that could have saved its life.

The KMC also announced to launch a formal inquiry against Khalid Hashmi over his misconduct.

It is pertinent to mention here that a white lion of an extinct group in the Karachi Zoological and Botanical Gardens died after it was ill for 20 days.

The fated lion had contracted pneumonia which could not be healed and the debilitating infection proved fatal for him slowly weakening him, said a KMC official.

The animal was brought in Pakistan from Africa back in 2012 and though its age has yet to be ascertained, the payment earmarked for his departure from Africa into the Karachi Zoo was Rs10 million back then, the KMC said.

