Kolkata doctor case: Accused Sanjay Roy says ‘hang me if you want’

The accused arrested in the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at India’s R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital located in Kolkata, reportedly accepted his involvement in the crime.

As per the Indian media reports, the accused – Sanjoy Roy – accepted his involvement in the crime, but showed no remorse even the citizens are protesting and boiling in anger over the horrifying details in the case.

The reports further indicated that the accused in his shocking statement confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering the 31-year-old trainee doctor.

The Indian police officials arrested the accused – Sanjoy Roy – on August 10 after the lifeless body of a 31-year-old trainee doctor was found at India’s R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital on August 09.

The horrific incident likely took place between 2am and 5am on August 09.

Soon after his arrest, the accused remorselessly told the police “hang me if you want”.

The Kolkata police also reportedly found violent pornographic material on the accused’s mobile phone during the investigation.

About the Sanjoy Roy

The 33-year-old, Sanjoy Roy, joined the Kolkata police as a civic volunteer back in 2019. The police disclosed that the accused was married at least four times and known as ‘womaniser’.

Roy was allegedly addicted to pornographic content and his mobile phone had several such content, which is “quite disturbing and violent,” the Indian police claimed.

During the investigation the police found that he had a history of physically abusing his wives. Trained as a boxer, Sanjoy Roy, got close to some senior police officers over the years.

Due to proximity, he became a member of welfare unit of Kolkata Police and was posted to police outpost at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital.

After committing the crime, Sanjoy Roy went to a police barrack and slept till Friday morning [August 09].