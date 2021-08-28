Owners booked in Korangi factory fire incident

KARACHI: Case into Korangi’s Mehran Town factory fire incident has been registered at the Korangi Industrial Area police station on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Two owners, manager, two supervisors and watchman have been booked in the First Information Report (FIR) registered into the deadly fire incident that claimed the lives of 16 labours yesterday.

As per FIR, there was no emergency exit in the factory and there was only one entrance gate due to which incident occurred. No arrests have been made yet in the factory fire carnage.

On Friday, at least 16 labourers were burnt to death as a blaze erupted in a chemical factory located in Korangi’s Mehran Town.

According to the rescue sources, about 20- to 25 labourers were inside when the fire broke out.

Two of the 13 deceased were brothers working in the same factory, confirmed the rescue officials, noting that due to smothering smoke filled in the factory the rescue drive was hindered.

Firefighting teams had managed to extinguish the fire and the cooling efforts were continued.

The labourers working for the factory had told ARY News there was only one way to enter or exit the building and the blaze made it impossible to reach it. The people ran for the roof to save themselves.