Korangi factory fire: SHC bars KBCA, KDA from razing, sealing building

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday has barred Sindh Building Control Authority (KBCA) and Karachi Development Authority (KDA) from taking any action against the owners in Korangi factory fire incident, ARY News reported.

The owners of the factory moved to the SHC against KBCA and KDA to halt any action against them. The court on the plea of the owners barred KBCA and KDA from razing and sealing the building, which claimed the lives of 16 labourers in the fire.

The concerned authorities have also been directed not to disconnected utility connections of the building and the notices have been served to the Sindh government for October 20.

Read more: Court extends judicial remand of suspects in Korangi factory fire case

On August 27, at least 16 labourers had burnt to death as a blaze erupted in a chemical factory located in Korangi’s Mehran Town of the port city.

The labourers working for the factory had said that there was only one way to enter or exit the building and the blaze made it impossible to reach it.

